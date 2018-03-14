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Krypton
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Season 1
Episode 0
Krypton 2018 - 2019 episode 0 season 1
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"Krypton" season 1 all episodes
Season 1
Season 1
Season 2
Krypton: Making of the Legend
Season 1 / Episode 0
14 March 2018
Pilot
Season 1 / Episode 1
21 March 2018
House of El
Season 1 / Episode 2
28 March 2018
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Season 1 / Episode 3
4 April 2018
The Word of Rao
Season 1 / Episode 4
11 April 2018
House of Zod
Season 1 / Episode 5
18 April 2018
Civil Wars
Season 1 / Episode 6
25 April 2018
Transformation
Season 1 / Episode 7
2 May 2018
Savage Night
Season 1 / Episode 8
9 May 2018
Hope
Season 1 / Episode 9
16 May 2018
The Phantom Zone
Season 1 / Episode 10
23 May 2018
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