Krot poster
few votes IMDb Rating: 7.2
Krot (2001 - 2002)

Production year 2001
Country Russia
Total seasons 2 seasons
Episode duration 50 minutes
TV channel НТВ
Runtime 20 hours 0 minute

TV series description

The Russian TV series "The Mole" was filmed based on a screenplay by Viktor Merezhko in 2001. The main roles were played by popular actors Pavel Novikov, Valery Yaryomenko, Dmitry Nagiyev, Viktor Kostetsky, and Sergey Murzin. The plot revolves around a former operative who is infiltrated into the criminal world and recruited by the FSB. He finds himself in the midst of criminal conflicts, risking his life and continuing the assigned "game". After gaining status and recognition, he must remain true to himself and fulfill the assigned mission. The operative plunges into a deep moral crisis and even attempts to quit the game at one point. This detective film was first shown on TV-6 and has since been repeatedly broadcast on various channels, winning the love of viewers.
Cast
Dmitriy Nagiev
Dmitriy Nagiev
Viktor Smirnov
Slava
Pavel Novikov
Aleksandr Tyutryumov
Aleksandr Tyutryumov
Anna Germ
7.2 IMDb
Seasons
Krot - Сезон 1 Сезон 1
2001, 12 episodes
 
Krot - Сезон 2 Сезон 2
2002, 12 episodes
 
