The Russian TV series "The Mole" was filmed based on a screenplay by Viktor Merezhko in 2001. The main roles were played by popular actors Pavel Novikov, Valery Yaryomenko, Dmitry Nagiyev, Viktor Kostetsky, and Sergey Murzin. The plot revolves around a former operative who is infiltrated into the criminal world and recruited by the FSB. He finds himself in the midst of criminal conflicts, risking his life and continuing the assigned "game". After gaining status and recognition, he must remain true to himself and fulfill the assigned mission. The operative plunges into a deep moral crisis and even attempts to quit the game at one point. This detective film was first shown on TV-6 and has since been repeatedly broadcast on various channels, winning the love of viewers.

