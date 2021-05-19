"Happiness Clinic" is an original project from the streaming service KION that combines elements of comedy and drama. The main character is endocrinologist Alena Lipnitskaya, whose unique treatment method has improved the lives of many people. Together with her team of top-notch doctors, she effectively solves the problems of patients, often rooted in unhealthy attitudes towards sex and physicality. However, Alena's previously perfect personal life starts to crumble, and she will have to find the strength within herself to move forward.

Expand