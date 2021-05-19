Menu
Klinika schastya (2021 - …)

Клиника счастья 18+
Production year 2021
Country Russia
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 50 minutes
Streaming service КИОН
Runtime 6 hours 40 minutes

TV series description

"Happiness Clinic" is an original project from the streaming service KION that combines elements of comedy and drama. The main character is endocrinologist Alena Lipnitskaya, whose unique treatment method has improved the lives of many people. Together with her team of top-notch doctors, she effectively solves the problems of patients, often rooted in unhealthy attitudes towards sex and physicality. However, Alena's previously perfect personal life starts to crumble, and she will have to find the strength within herself to move forward.
Klinika schastya  trailer первого сезона
Cast
Darya Moroz
Artyom Tkachenko
Anatoliy Belyy
Maxim Lagashkin
Anna Ukolova
Anna Antonova
Cast and Crew

Series rating

6.3
Rate 14 votes
6.3 IMDb
Seasons
Klinika schastya - Season 1 Season 1
2021, 8 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
Евгения Каретникова 26 December 2021, 10:37
Филтм очень понравился, про мое поколение, про наши проблемы, все точно,обалденный фильм и игра актеров,
Stills
