Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha TV Shows Kidding Quotes

Kidding quotes

Jeff Please don't use a bad word when you can use a good word.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Seb [to Jeff] You are not a real person, you are a man in a box. People see a trusted brand. No one sees the man.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more