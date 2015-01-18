Menu
K.C. Undercover poster
K.C. Undercover All seasons

K.C. Undercover 12+
Production year 2015
Country USA
Episode duration 30 minutes
TV channel Disney Channel

Series rating

7.5
Rate 10 votes
6.5 IMDb
All seasons of "K.C. Undercover"
K.C. Undercover - Season 1 Season 1
27 episodes 18 January 2015 - 24 January 2016
 
K.C. Undercover - Season 2 Season 2
24 episodes 6 March 2016 - 13 January 2017
 
K.C. Undercover - Season 3 Season 3
24 episodes 7 July 2017 - 2 February 2018
 
