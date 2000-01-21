Anastasia Kamenskaya, the only woman in an unremarkable department of the Moscow police, has been stunning her colleagues with her charisma and insight since her first day on the job. She freely expresses her opinions, wears exclusively comfortable clothing, bluffs with criminals without considering the risks, and smokes incessantly while never refusing a glass of her favorite martini. The only thing she can't seem to reconcile is her personal life. Her beloved Alex sees Nastya occasionally in the evenings, but always leaves first thing in the morning, leaving behind breakfast and a caring note.

Expand