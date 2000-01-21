Menu
Kamenskaya

Kamenskaya (2000 - 2000)

Каменская 18+
Production year 2000
Country Russia
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 51 minutes
TV channel Россия 1
Runtime 13 hours 36 minutes

TV series description

Anastasia Kamenskaya, the only woman in an unremarkable department of the Moscow police, has been stunning her colleagues with her charisma and insight since her first day on the job. She freely expresses her opinions, wears exclusively comfortable clothing, bluffs with criminals without considering the risks, and smokes incessantly while never refusing a glass of her favorite martini. The only thing she can't seem to reconcile is her personal life. Her beloved Alex sees Nastya occasionally in the evenings, but always leaves first thing in the morning, leaving behind breakfast and a caring note.
Cast Characters
Dmitriy Nagiev
Dmitriy Nagiev капитан Михаил Лесников, опер / сотрудник Интерпола / офицер ФСБ
Sergei Garmash
Sergei Garmash майор Юрий Викторович Коротков, ст.опер
Andrey Panin
Andrey Panin Владислав Николаевич Стасов, частный детектив
Elena Yakovleva
Elena Yakovleva майор/подполковник Анастасия Павловна Каменская, следователь-аналитик
Andrey Ilyin
Andrey Ilyin профессор Алексей Чистяковр, доктор физико-математических наук, муж Каменской
Boris Nevzorov
Boris Nevzorov Константин Михайлович Ольшанский, следователь прокуратуры
TV series in Collections
Series rating

6.9
Rate 10 votes
6.2 IMDb
Seasons
Kamenskaya - Season 1 Season 1
2000, 16 episodes
 
