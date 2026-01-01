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Justified
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Season 1
Cast and roles
Season 1 Cast of the Series Justified (2010)
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"Justified" cast
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Timothy Olyphant
Nick Searcy
Art Mullen
Jacob Pitts
Tim Gutterson
Joelle Carter
Ava Crowder
Erica Tazel
Natalie Zea
Katherine LaNasa
Malik Yoba
Alan Ruck
W. Earl Brown
Kristin Bauer
M.C. Gainey
Stephen Root
Damon Herriman
Dewey Crowe
David Eigenberg
Raymond J. Barry
Jere Burns
Wynn Duffy
Matt Craven
Chris Ellis
Brett Cullen
Doug E. Doug
Rick Gomez
Greg Cromer
Alexandra Barreto
Michele Nordin
Jenni Blong
Peter Green
Lance Barber
Eddie Jemison
Jordi Caballero
Page Kennedy
Omar Avila
Jim Haynie
Brent Sexton
Tony Hale
Johnny Sneed
Brian Goodman
Ray McKinnon
Erin Cardillo
Steven Flynn
Mo Gaffney
Sean Bridgers
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