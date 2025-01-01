Menu
Kinoafisha TV Shows Justified Quotes

Justified quotes

[giving the prayer at Boyd's camp]
Raylan Givens Dear Lord, before we eat this meal we ask forgiveness for our sins, especially Boyd- who blew up a black church with a rocket launcher, and afterwards he shot his associate Jared Hale in the back of the head out on Tate's Creek bridge. Let the image of Jared's brain matter on that windshield not dampen our appetites, but may the knowledge of Boyd's past sins help guide these men. May this food provide them with all the nourishment they need. But, if it does not, may they find comfort in knowing that the United States Marshal Service is offering fifty-thousand dollars to any individual providing information that will put Boyd back in prison. Cash or check, we can make it out to them. Or to Jesus. Whoever they want. In your name, we pray. Amen.
Raylan Givens I shot people I like more for less.
Karl Hanselman Next time you're in Cincinnati, come by the gallery. I'll show you my collection. I think you'll be quite surprised.
Raylan Givens Honestly, I'd rather stick my dick in a blender.
Chief Deputy Art Mullen Well, that would solve a few problems.
Raylan Givens The answer is: me and dead owls don't give a hoot.
Boyd Crowder Truth always sounds like lies to a sinner.
Raylan Givens [as he drops a bullet on a character lying on the floor] Next one's coming faster.
Chief Deputy Art Mullen [referring to Boyd Crowder] Maybe he's become some vigilante.
Raylan Givens Hmmm, maybe he's Batman.
Chief Deputy Art Mullen Just what part of "under investigation" confuses you?
Raylan Givens So many things confuse me, Art.
Winona Hawkins You're a little old to be fighting, aren't you?
Raylan Givens Certainly too old to be losing.
Raylan Givens Sometimes, we have to make deals with lowlifes because we have our sights set on life forms even somehow lower on the ladder of lowlife than they.
Ava Crowder If I start counting down from ten, I may lose my patience at five.
Raylan Givens You didn't happen to bring your rocket launcher, did you?
Boyd Crowder I didn't think to pack one.
Tim Gutterson No admission, huh? Did you try flirting?
Raylan Givens He was immune to my charms.
Chief Deputy Art Mullen Said Heroes only.
Tim Gutterson Oh ok. You show them your ass wound?
Chief Deputy Art Mullen Well, I didn't think it was that kind of evening.
Tim Gutterson Evening soldier. Uh, I didn't bring my cape. I'm guessing this will suffice.
[shows Military ID]
Boyd Crowder I asked him to shut down his poison factory and merely made an observation about its combustibility.
Raylan Givens That's a 10-gallon hat on a 20-gallon head.
Ava Crowder Didn't the district attorney order you to stay away from Boyd?
Raylan Givens It was more of a suggestion.
[repeated line]
Boyd Crowder Fire in the hole!
Boyd Crowder Raylan, with all of this man power, are you looking for Osama Bin Laden? I'm fairly certain he's not here.
Raylan Givens I'm going to need an ambulance, and a coroner.
Chief Deputy Art Mullen I tell you to do one simple thing - refrain from screwing the witness in your own shooting - and you can't even do that!
Boyd Crowder What brings you to my house?
Raylan Givens Oh, this is your house now?
Boyd Crowder Why, yes, prison is my home.
Raylan Givens Now Arlo, use your words.
Raylan Givens You're gonna bob and weave out of the path of a bullet? That I'd like to see.
Chief Deputy Art Mullen Someone in Harlan is going into the meth business in a big way.
Raylan Givens Or the folks in Harlan are really, really congested.
Raylan Givens If you're going to talk, I'll put you in the trunk and drive myself.
Dewey Crowe I can't drive handcuffed to the damned steering wheel!
Raylan Givens You'll get the hang of it.
Ava Crowder I'm a big girl, Raylan. I've been taking care of myself long before you rode into town on your white horse.
Raylan Givens I need to convince her to get out of Kentucky.
Winona Hawkins And you think dumping her, handcuffed, at your ex-wife's house is going to do the trick?
Boyd Crowder Could you ask your friends to be a little more gentle with our belongings?
Raylan Givens Well, I could, but they're looking for a witness to murder, so I don't think they'll listen.
Ava Crowder You're tarnished with the dark stain of D-I-V-O-R-C-E.
Raylan Givens My marriage ended a little bit more amicably than yours.
Ava Crowder Funny, why did your marriage end?
Raylan Givens It seemed like a good idea at the time.
Dickie Bennett Raylan Givens... I seen you and your big hat on TV the other day.
Raylan Givens How'd it look?
Dickie Bennett Like always.
Boyd Crowder I've learned to think without arguing with myself.
Boyd Crowder Well if my survival is a happy bi-product of my selfless act, so be it.
Lucky Why me, why do I get to live?
Arlo Givens What do I look like, some sort of holy man? I can't answer that shit.
Winona Hawkins It's kind of hard to stay mad at Raylan.
Ava Crowder I'm going to have to get a new bed. Unless I want to keep this one as a conversation piece.
Boyd Crowder For I am born again in the eyes of the Lord.
Gary Hawkins Raylan? You're not wearing your hat.
