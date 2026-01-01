Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Release schedule
Ratings
Film lists
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Jane Eyre
Seasons
Season 1
Cast and roles
Season 1 Cast of the Series Jane Eyre (1983)
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Quotes
Filming locations
"Jane Eyre" cast
All info
Zelah Clarke
Timothy Dalton
Judy Cornwell
Alan Cox
Robert James
Colin Jeavons
Jean Harvey
Damien Thomas
Tracey Childs
Andrew Bicknell
Lockwood West
Joolia Cappleman
Carol Gillies
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree