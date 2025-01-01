Menu
Jane Eyre quotes

Edward Fairfax Rochester I wish at times I were a trifle better adapted to match with her, externally. Tell me now, fairy that you are, you couldn't give a charm or a filter or something of the sort?
Jane Eyre I would be past the power of magic, sir.
Edward Fairfax Rochester His appearance. I forget how you described his appearance. A raw curate -- half strangled in a white neck-cloth? Hmm?
Jane Eyre St. John dresses well. He's a very handsome man. Tall. Blond. Blue-eyed. And with a Grecian profile.
Edward Fairfax Rochester Damn him! Did you like him, Jane?
Jane Eyre Oh yes, I liked him, sir! But you asked me that before.
Edward Fairfax Rochester Perhaps you would rather not sit beside me any longer, Miss Eyre.
Jane Eyre Why not, Mr. Rochester?
Edward Fairfax Rochester The contrast between a tall, graceful, fair-haired Apollo... and a Vulcan: black, broad-shouldered and blind into the bargain.
Jane Eyre I never thought of it before... but you are rather Vulcan-like.
Edward Fairfax Rochester Hurumph!
