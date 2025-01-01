Menu
Jane Eyre
Quotes
Jane Eyre quotes
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Quotes
Edward Fairfax Rochester
I wish at times I were a trifle better adapted to match with her, externally. Tell me now, fairy that you are, you couldn't give a charm or a filter or something of the sort?
Jane Eyre
I would be past the power of magic, sir.
Edward Fairfax Rochester
His appearance. I forget how you described his appearance. A raw curate -- half strangled in a white neck-cloth? Hmm?
Jane Eyre
St. John dresses well. He's a very handsome man. Tall. Blond. Blue-eyed. And with a Grecian profile.
Edward Fairfax Rochester
Damn him! Did you like him, Jane?
Jane Eyre
Oh yes, I liked him, sir! But you asked me that before.
Edward Fairfax Rochester
Perhaps you would rather not sit beside me any longer, Miss Eyre.
Jane Eyre
Why not, Mr. Rochester?
Edward Fairfax Rochester
The contrast between a tall, graceful, fair-haired Apollo... and a Vulcan: black, broad-shouldered and blind into the bargain.
Jane Eyre
I never thought of it before... but you are rather Vulcan-like.
Edward Fairfax Rochester
Hurumph!
