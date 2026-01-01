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Kinoafisha
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Jamestown
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Season 3
Cast and roles
Season 3 Cast of the Series Jamestown (2019)
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"Jamestown" cast
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Ben Batt
Willmus Crabtree
Naomi Battrick
Jocelyn
Max Beesley
Henry Sharrow
Claire Cox
Temperance Yeardley
Patsy Ferran
Mercy
Jason Flemyng
Sir George Yeardley
Dean Lennox Kelly
Meredith Rutter
Stuart Martin
Burn Gorman
Nicholas Farlow
Abiola Ogunbiyi
Maria
Kalani Queypo
Chacrow
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