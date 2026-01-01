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Kinoafisha TV Shows iZombie Seasons Season 1 Cast and roles

Season 1 Cast of the Series iZombie (2015)

"iZombie" cast All info
Rose McIver
Rose McIver
Malcolm Goodwin
Clive Babineaux Rahul Kohli
Rahul Kohli
Ravi Chakrabarti Robert Buckley
Robert Buckley
Major Lilywhite David Anders
David Anders
Blaine DeBeers Bradley James
Bradley James
Steven Weber
Nick Purcha
Molly Hagan
Molly Hagan
Aly Michalka
Peyton Charles Hiro Kanagawa
Hiro Kanagawa
Ben Cotton
Judy Reyes
Judy Reyes
Aleks Paunovic
Aleks Paunovic
Devon Gummersall
Bex Taylor-Klaus
Bex Taylor-Klaus
Anita Brown
Sarah-Jane Redmond
Erica Luttrell
Erica Luttrell
Ty Olsson
Ty Olsson
Elise Gatien
Chris Gauthier
Chris Gauthier
Fulvio Cecere
Summer Bishil
Summer Bishil
Percy Daggs III
Jeffrey Vincent Parise
Jeffrey Vincent Parise
Daran Norris
Christopher Meyer
Matthew MacCaull
Benjamin Wilkinson
Ryan Hansen
Ryan Hansen
Darryl Quon
Jesse Moss
Jesse Moss
Serge Houde
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