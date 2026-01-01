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iZombie
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Season 1
Cast and roles
Season 1 Cast of the Series iZombie (2015)
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"iZombie" cast
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Rose McIver
Malcolm Goodwin
Clive Babineaux
Rahul Kohli
Ravi Chakrabarti
Robert Buckley
Major Lilywhite
David Anders
Blaine DeBeers
Bradley James
Steven Weber
Nick Purcha
Molly Hagan
Aly Michalka
Peyton Charles
Hiro Kanagawa
Ben Cotton
Judy Reyes
Aleks Paunovic
Devon Gummersall
Bex Taylor-Klaus
Anita Brown
Sarah-Jane Redmond
Erica Luttrell
Ty Olsson
Elise Gatien
Chris Gauthier
Fulvio Cecere
Summer Bishil
Percy Daggs III
Jeffrey Vincent Parise
Daran Norris
Christopher Meyer
Matthew MacCaull
Benjamin Wilkinson
Ryan Hansen
Darryl Quon
Jesse Moss
Serge Houde
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