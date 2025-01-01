Dennis ReynoldsWhat do you mean what do we need a mattress for? Why in the hell do you think we just spent all that money on a boat? The whole purpose of buying the boat in the first place was to get the ladies nice and tipsy topside so we can take 'em to a nice comfortable place below deck and, you know, they can't refuse, because of the implication.
MacOh, uh... okay. You had me going there for the first part. The second half kinda threw me.
Dennis ReynoldsWell, dude, dude, think about it. She's out in the middle of nowhere with some dude she barely knows. You know, she looks around and what does she see? Nothin' but open ocean. "Ahh, there's nowhere for me to run! What am I gonna do, say no?"
Charlie KellyShe gets to, like, be in a taco every day. So, okay, I got yellow sheets. That's cheese. Green, guacamole. A red little pillow for salsa. And I got these cute little brown pjs so that she gets to feel like ground meat while she's sleeping.
Dee ReynoldsYour life is way more glamorous than what I was picturing.
RoxyYeh, yeh. Now, help me dig these crack rocks outta my ass.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Frank Reynolds[introducing himself to a group of parents who have gathered at Paddy's Pub to enter their children in a pageant] I know some of you may have heard about that other guy... I am not gonna diddle your kids. I'm not like that; that's not my thing. I met that guy in a titty bar!