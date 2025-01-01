Mac What do we need a mattress for?

Dennis Reynolds What do you mean what do we need a mattress for? Why in the hell do you think we just spent all that money on a boat? The whole purpose of buying the boat in the first place was to get the ladies nice and tipsy topside so we can take 'em to a nice comfortable place below deck and, you know, they can't refuse, because of the implication.

Mac Oh, uh... okay. You had me going there for the first part. The second half kinda threw me.

Dennis Reynolds Well, dude, dude, think about it. She's out in the middle of nowhere with some dude she barely knows. You know, she looks around and what does she see? Nothin' but open ocean. "Ahh, there's nowhere for me to run! What am I gonna do, say no?"

Mac Okay. That... that seems really dark.

Dennis Reynolds Nah, no, it's not dark. You're misunderstanding me, bro.

Mac I'm-I think I am.

Dennis Reynolds Yeah, you are, because if the girl said no then the answer obviously is no...

Dennis Reynolds But the thing is she's not gonna say no; she would never say no because of the implication.

Mac ...Now, you've said that word "implication" a couple of times. Wha-what implication?

Dennis Reynolds The implication that things might go wrong for her if she refuses to sleep with me. Now, not that things are gonna go wrong for her, but she's thinkin' that they will.

Mac But it sounds like she doesn't wanna have sex with you...

Dennis Reynolds Why aren't you understanding this? She-she doesn't know if she wants to have sex with me! That's not the issue...

Mac Are you gonna hurt women?

Dennis Reynolds I'm not gonna hurt these women! Why would I ever hurt these women? I feel like you're not getting this at all!

Mac I'm not getting it.

[notices old woman staring at them]

Dennis Reynolds Well, don't you look at me like that. You certainly wouldn't be in any danger.

Mac So they are in danger!