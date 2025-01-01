Menu
It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Quotes

Charlie Kelly Ohhhh shit! Look at that door, dude. See that door there? The one marked "Pirate"? You think a pirate lives in there?
Mac What do we need a mattress for?
Dennis Reynolds What do you mean what do we need a mattress for? Why in the hell do you think we just spent all that money on a boat? The whole purpose of buying the boat in the first place was to get the ladies nice and tipsy topside so we can take 'em to a nice comfortable place below deck and, you know, they can't refuse, because of the implication.
Mac Oh, uh... okay. You had me going there for the first part. The second half kinda threw me.
Dennis Reynolds Well, dude, dude, think about it. She's out in the middle of nowhere with some dude she barely knows. You know, she looks around and what does she see? Nothin' but open ocean. "Ahh, there's nowhere for me to run! What am I gonna do, say no?"
Mac Okay. That... that seems really dark.
Dennis Reynolds Nah, no, it's not dark. You're misunderstanding me, bro.
Mac I'm-I think I am.
Dennis Reynolds Yeah, you are, because if the girl said no then the answer obviously is no...
Mac No. Right.
Dennis Reynolds But the thing is she's not gonna say no; she would never say no because of the implication.
Mac ...Now, you've said that word "implication" a couple of times. Wha-what implication?
Dennis Reynolds The implication that things might go wrong for her if she refuses to sleep with me. Now, not that things are gonna go wrong for her, but she's thinkin' that they will.
Mac But it sounds like she doesn't wanna have sex with you...
Dennis Reynolds Why aren't you understanding this? She-she doesn't know if she wants to have sex with me! That's not the issue...
Mac Are you gonna hurt women?
Dennis Reynolds I'm not gonna hurt these women! Why would I ever hurt these women? I feel like you're not getting this at all!
Mac I'm not getting it.
Dennis Reynolds Goddamn.
[notices old woman staring at them]
Dennis Reynolds Well, don't you look at me like that. You certainly wouldn't be in any danger.
Mac So they are in danger!
Dennis Reynolds No one's in any danger!
Dennis Reynolds Let's talk about your likes and dislikes. Um, how 'bout your favorite food? What would that be?
Charlie Kelly Oh, milk steak.
Dennis Reynolds Hm, what?
Charlie Kelly Milk steak.
Dennis Reynolds I'm not putting milk steak!
Mac Just put steak. Just put regular steak.
Dennis Reynolds I'm gonna put steak.
Charlie Kelly Don't put steak, put milk steak. She'll know what it is.
Dennis Reynolds No, she won't know what it is, Charlie. Nobody knows what that is. Okay, all right. What's your favorite hobby?
Charlie Kelly Uh, magnets.
Dennis Reynolds Okay, wha- like making magnets, collecting magnets?
Mac Playing with magnets?
Charlie Kelly Just magnets.
Dennis Reynolds I'm gonna put snowboarding. We'll put snowboarding. All right, what are some of your likes?
Charlie Kelly Uh, ghouls.
Mac Son of a bitch. What are you talking about now?
Charlie Kelly You know, funny little green ghouls.
Dennis Reynolds What, like in movies? In cartoons?
Charlie Kelly Little green ghouls, buddy!
Mac Don't write ghouls!
Dennis Reynolds I'm not, I'm putting travel! Jesus Christ! What are your dislikes?
Charlie Kelly People's knees.
Dennis Reynolds Oh, come on! Dude, come on! We'll make the whole thing up, let's get outta here. We're not even gonna use you.
Mac Bro, you've gotta be kidding. You know what? We'll just make it all up.
Charlie Kelly Cover your knees up if you're gonna be walking around everywhere...
Dennis Reynolds How much cheese have you eaten today?
Charlie Kelly How much cheese is too much cheese?
Dennis Reynolds Any amount of cheese before a date is too much cheese!
Charlie Kelly I had a lot of cheese, I had a block of cheese.
Mac You had a block of cheese?
Charlie Kelly I got really, really nervous I just started eating cheese.
Mac [annoyed and confused] Does that calm you down?
Mac I have an idea.
Frank Reynolds [turns in fear] Where did you come from?
Mac Frank, I've been walking next to you this entire time.
Charlie Kelly What are you gonna do, hit him? No, that's a terrible idea, I'll tell you why: it doesn't unbang your mom.
Dennis Reynolds Charlie can't read.
Frank Reynolds He'll adapt.
Dennis Reynolds He'll adapt to reading?
Charlie Kelly Uh, later dudes. S you in your A's. Don't wear a C and J all over your B's.
Jackie What is it that you do again?
Charlie Kelly I'm like a janitor at- um, I'm a... full-on rapist, you know? Uh, Africans, dyslexics, children, that sorta thing.
College Student [dissecting poop] Whoever it was seems to have been eating newspaper.
Dennis Reynolds All right, well, now we're gettin' somewhere. Which one of you idiots was eating a goddamn newspaper?
Charlie Kelly It's gonna go both ways, dude. Sorry.
Dennis Reynolds Really?
Charlie Kelly Yeah. What else? What else?
College Student This appears to be a piece of a credit card.
Frank Reynolds Inconclusive.
Dennis Reynolds How is that not specific to one of you?
Charlie Kelly I wish it was, man, but that's inconclusive.
College Student Oh, boy, there's a good deal of blood in this stool. Whoever's it is should see a doctor.
Charlie Kelly Well, don't give us judgements; just tell us what's in there. What's in there, what else?
College Student Is this wolf hair?
Frank Reynolds Also inconclusive.
Dennis Reynolds Jesus Christ!
Frank Reynolds [singing] You got to pay the troll toll if you want to get into this boy's hole!
[repeated line]
Mac What's up, bitches?
Donna You're thirty-three years old, you're supposed to be sexually active! You're not supposed to be fondling your uncle under the table!
Charlie Kelly But I am who I am.
Mac Yeah, but let's pretend you aren't who you are and just try to attract a woman.
Mac [about M. Night Shyamalan] He always puts some like awesome twist at the end of his movies to trick the audience.
Charlie Kelly Aw yeah, yeah, like in The Sixth Sense you find out that the dude in that hair piece the whole time, that's Bruce Willis the whole movie.
Frank Reynolds I'm the Trash Man! I come out, I throw trash all over the- all over the ring! And then I start eatin' garbage! And then I pick up the trash can, and I bash the guy on the head.
Frank Reynolds We gotta definitely write a song about how we do not diddle kids! "Do not diddle kids, it's no good diddling kids."
Mac There is no quicker way for people to think that you are diddling kids than by writing a song about it!
Dennis Reynolds [picking basketball teams] All righty. Uh... You, you, you, you, and you. Come over here.
[all the black kids go to Dennis]
Dennis Reynolds All right. Now, the rest of you kids can go with those two losers right there.
Mac Whoa, whoa, whoa. What the hell's going on over here?
Dennis Reynolds I'm picking my team.
Dee Reynolds No. No, you-you can't- you can't take all...
Dennis Reynolds I can't pick the...?
Dee Reynolds You can't pick all...
Dennis Reynolds What should I not pick?
Mac You know exactly what you've done, sir.
Mac I think you should bang Gail the Snail.
Frank Reynolds My neice?
Mac Yeah.
Frank Reynolds Gail the Snail?
Mac Dude, what's more depraved than that, huh? She's not blood related so it's not that weird.
Charlie Kelly So, we got ourselves a little Mexican girl here and I'm thinking, well, what does a little Mexican girl love more than anything else in the world?
Dennis Reynolds Mmm, tacos.
Charlie Kelly Tacos, buddy! So, why not make for her a taco bed? You know what I mean?
Dennis Reynolds Okay!
Charlie Kelly She gets to, like, be in a taco every day. So, okay, I got yellow sheets. That's cheese. Green, guacamole. A red little pillow for salsa. And I got these cute little brown pjs so that she gets to feel like ground meat while she's sleeping.
Dennis Reynolds Ah, she's the ground meat in the middle.
Charlie Kelly She's the ground meat in the middle!
Charlie Kelly Cat in the wall, eh? Okay, now you're talkin' my language! I know that game.
Charlie Kelly Hooooly shit! Is that the ocean?
Dennis Reynolds Yeah, buddy, that's the ocean.
Charlie Kelly What's on the other side of it there?
Frank Reynolds Europe.
Charlie Kelly Now, how long would it take...
Dennis Reynolds Do not try and swim to Europe.
Charlie Kelly *Don't* swim to Europe...
Frank Reynolds Do not.
Mac Jesus Christ, Frank. Are you cutting your toenails with a steak knife?
Charlie Kelly I suppose you have a problem with that, too?
Frank Reynolds Ah! Oh! Oh! Botched toe! I botched that one. Oh, that's a botch job. That's bleeding. I need some trash to plug up the cut.
Charlie Kelly When was the last time we played Night Crawlers together, Frank?
Dennis Reynolds Uhh. What's-what's that?
Charlie Kelly Well, it's... not about you. Why don't you just write it down?
Charlie Kelly Mac, can an asshole rip in half?
Mac Like tissue paper.
Dennis Reynolds Whoa, what's with the spray paint, man?
Charlie Kelly Uhh, what's with your outfit, man?
Charlie Kelly GOOD MORNING, JUAREZ FAMILY!
Charlie Kelly So what, you want a maid?
Frank Reynolds That's right, a maid. A maid I can bang.
Charlie Kelly You did your best, no hard feelings! I'm going to grab some of this literature on my way out too.
Dennis Reynolds She didn't do that great of a job.
Charlie Kelly I mean, don't beat her while she's down, man.
Gladys What's happening?
Dennis Reynolds What's happening, Gladys, is we're at the fair and you're gonna act like my grandma, okay?
Gladys My grandmother had an affair with Susan B. Anthony.
Dennis Reynolds I-I don't give a shit.
Dee Reynolds Your life is way more glamorous than what I was picturing.
Roxy Yeh, yeh. Now, help me dig these crack rocks outta my ass.
Frank Reynolds [introducing himself to a group of parents who have gathered at Paddy's Pub to enter their children in a pageant] I know some of you may have heard about that other guy... I am not gonna diddle your kids. I'm not like that; that's not my thing. I met that guy in a titty bar!
Fat Mac You want some insulin?
Mac [to Frank] God, you're disgusting. A disgusting animal.
[preparing for a child's beauty pageant]
Mort Frank. Frank. I need some water. My mouth is dry.
Frank Reynolds Your mouth is dry. Go into the toilet and run your mouth under the sink.
[Mac and Charlie raise their hands]
Dennis Reynolds Okay...
Charlie Kelly Yeah, can I? Could I? Can I?
Dee Reynolds [raises hand] I have a...
Charlie Kelly Who's that?
Frank Reynolds He's the mortician. I invited him.
[repeated lines, said in no specific order]
Mac Boom.
Dennis Reynolds Boom.
Dee Reynolds Boom.
[repeated lines, said in no specific order]
Mac Absolutely.
Charlie Kelly Absolutely.
Dennis Reynolds Absolutely.
