The TV series "Correction and Punishment" is a Russian comedy about money-hungry heirs of an oligarch. Millionaire Verkholantsev dies from a church bell falling on him, which was funded by him. The "bereaved" children and grandchildren try to divide the inheritance but discover that a portion of the funds was bequeathed to an illegitimate daughter who works as a prison warden in a provincial prison. In their attempts to extract money from her using all possible dishonest methods, the family finds themselves behind bars... in that very prison.