Russian
Ispravlenie i Nakazanie poster
few votes IMDb Rating: 6
2 posters
Kinoafisha TV Shows Ispravlenie i Nakazanie

Ispravlenie i Nakazanie (2022 - …)

Ispravlenie i Nakazanie 18+
Production year 2022
Country Russia
Total seasons 2 seasons
Episode duration 25 minutes
TV channel ТНТ
Runtime 13 hours 20 minutes

TV series description

The TV series "Correction and Punishment" is a Russian comedy about money-hungry heirs of an oligarch. Millionaire Verkholantsev dies from a church bell falling on him, which was funded by him. The "bereaved" children and grandchildren try to divide the inheritance but discover that a portion of the funds was bequeathed to an illegitimate daughter who works as a prison warden in a provincial prison. In their attempts to extract money from her using all possible dishonest methods, the family finds themselves behind bars... in that very prison.

Ispravlenie i Nakazanie  trailer
Cast
Mihail Porechenkov
Anna Mikhalkova
Boris Kamorzin
Timofey Tribuntsev
Aleksandra Makarskaya
Natalia Bardo
Cast and Crew

Series rating

6 IMDb
Seasons
Ispravlenie i Nakazanie - Season 1 Season 1
2022, 16 episodes
 
Ispravlenie i Nakazanie - Season 2 Season 2
2024, 16 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
Stills
