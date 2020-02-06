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Kinoafisha TV Shows Interrogation Seasons Season 1 Episode 9

Interrogation 2020 episode 9 season 1

8.0 Rate
10 votes
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Episode description

В 1 сезоне 9 серии сериала «Допрос» частный детектив, нанятый Эриком, отправляется в Мексику, чтобы найти старую подругу Эрика, Эми Харлоу, — это его последний шанс выйти из тюрьмы. Эрик узнает, что другой заключенный намерен его убить.

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