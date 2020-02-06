L.A. County Psychologist Marjorie Thompson vs. Eric Fisher 1984
Season 1 / Episode 46 February 2020
Det. Dave Russell vs Chris Keller 1983
Season 1 / Episode 56 February 2020
Henry Fisher vs Eric Fisher 1992
Season 1 / Episode 66 February 2020
Det. Carol Young & Det. Brian Chen vs Melanie Pruitt 2005
Season 1 / Episode 76 February 2020
P.I. Charlie Shannon vs Eric Fisher 1996
Season 1 / Episode 86 February 2020
P.I. Charlie Shannon vs Amy Harlow 2003
Season 1 / Episode 96 February 2020
I.A. Sgt. Ian Lynch & Det. Brian Chen vs Trey Carano 2003
Season 1 / Episode 106 February 2020
Episode description
В 1 сезоне 9 серии сериала «Допрос» частный детектив, нанятый Эриком, отправляется в Мексику, чтобы найти старую подругу Эрика, Эми Харлоу, — это его последний шанс выйти из тюрьмы. Эрик узнает, что другой заключенный намерен его убить.
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