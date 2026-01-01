Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Release schedule
Ratings
Film lists
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
In the Dark
Seasons
Season 1
Cast and roles
Season 1 Cast of the Series In the Dark (2019)
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Filming locations
"In the Dark" cast
All info
Perry Mattfeld
Murphy Mason
Rich Sommer
Dean Riley
Brooke Markham
Casey Deidrick
Max Parish
Keston John
Darnell James
Morgan Krantz
Felix Bell
Derek Webster
Kathleen York
Joy Mason
Saycon Sengbloh
Humberly González
Sammy Azero
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree