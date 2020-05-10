The characters of the series "I Know This Much is True" are completely different twin brothers, Dominic and Thomas Birdsey. The first is an exemplary family man, going through a difficult stage in life and the loss of his first child. The second is a paranoid schizophrenic, willing to sacrifice his life to stop the war in the Persian Gulf. When Thomas has a public breakdown, leading to his isolation in a specialized clinic, Dominic unexpectedly steps up to defend his brother, shielding him from the rest of the world.

