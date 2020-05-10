Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
I Know This Much Is True poster
I Know This Much Is True poster
I Know This Much Is True poster
Ratings
6.7 IMDb Rating: 8.1
Rate
3 posters
Kinoafisha TV Shows I Know This Much Is True

I Know This Much Is True (2020 - 2020)

I Know This Much is True 18+
Production year 2020
Country USA
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 60 minutes
TV channel HBO
Runtime 6 hours 0 minute

TV series description

The characters of the series "I Know This Much is True" are completely different twin brothers, Dominic and Thomas Birdsey. The first is an exemplary family man, going through a difficult stage in life and the loss of his first child. The second is a paranoid schizophrenic, willing to sacrifice his life to stop the war in the Persian Gulf. When Thomas has a public breakdown, leading to his isolation in a specialized clinic, Dominic unexpectedly steps up to defend his brother, shielding him from the rest of the world.
Я знаю, что это правда - trailer
I Know This Much Is True  trailer
Cast Characters
Cast Characters
Cast Characters
Gabe Fazio Shawn Tudesco
Melissa Leo
Melissa Leo Concettina Ipolita Tempesta Birdsey / Ma
Archie Panjabi
Archie Panjabi Dr. Patel
Imogen Poots
Imogen Poots Joy Hanks
Juliette Lewis
Juliette Lewis Nedra Frank
Kathryn Hahn
Kathryn Hahn Dessa Constantine
Cast and Crew

Series rating

6.7
Rate 10 votes
8.1 IMDb
Write review
Seasons
I Know This Much Is True - Season 1 Season 1
2020, 6 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
No reviews
Write review
Listen to the
soundtrack I Know This Much Is True
Stills
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more