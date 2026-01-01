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Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth
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Season 1
Cast and roles
Season 1 Cast of the Series Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth (2016)
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"Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth" cast
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Park Seo-joon
Ko Ah-ra
Park Hyeong-shik
Choi Min-ho
Do Ji-han
Jo Yoon-woo
Lee Da-in
V
Kim Ji-soo
Lee Byeong-joon
Seong Dong-il
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