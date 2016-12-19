Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth All seasons
Hwarang
12+
Production year
2016
Country
South Korea
Episode duration
60 minutes
TV channel
KBS2
Series rating
8.3
Rate
11
votes
8
IMDb
Write review
All seasons of "Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth"
Season 1
20 episodes
19 December 2016 - 21 February 2017
