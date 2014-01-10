Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Hozuki's Coolheadedness poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Hozuki's Coolheadedness Seasons

Hozuki's Coolheadedness All seasons

Hozuki's Coolheadedness 16+
Production year 2014
Country Japan
Episode duration 25 minutes
TV channel Tokyo MX

Series rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
7.1 IMDb
Write review
All seasons of "Hozuki's Coolheadedness"
Hozuki's Coolheadedness - Season 1 Season 1
13 episodes 10 January 2014 - 4 April 2014
 
Hozuki's Coolheadedness - Season 2 Season 2
26 episodes 7 October 2017 - 30 June 2018
 
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more