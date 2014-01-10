Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Release schedule
Ratings
Film lists
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Hozuki's Coolheadedness
Seasons
Hozuki's Coolheadedness All seasons
Hozuki's Coolheadedness
16+
Production year
2014
Country
Japan
Episode duration
25 minutes
TV channel
Tokyo MX
Series rating
0.0
Rate
0
vote
7.1
IMDb
Write review
All seasons of "Hozuki's Coolheadedness"
Season 1
13 episodes
10 January 2014 - 4 April 2014
Season 2
26 episodes
7 October 2017 - 30 June 2018
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree