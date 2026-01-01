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Kinoafisha
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How to Get Away with Murder
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Golden Globes, USA 2016
Best TV Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2015
Best TV Actress - Drama
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2015
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2020
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2019
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2018
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2017
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2016
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2016
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2015
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Winner
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