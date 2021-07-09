"How to Become a Tyrant" is a new documentary mini-series created by the American corporation Netflix. In an ironic tone, the show's creators attempt to explain why certain individuals achieve their status and become tyrants. The series uses infamous examples such as a Soviet leader, the leader of the fascists, an ex-president from the Middle East, and many others. The narrator's voice in the series is provided by the well-known American actor Peter Dinklage, known for his role in the fantasy series "Game of Thrones." "How to Become a Tyrant" is a purely humorous show, and the creators urge viewers not to take it too seriously.

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