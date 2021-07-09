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How to Become a Tyrant poster
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Kinoafisha TV Shows How to Become a Tyrant

How to Become a Tyrant (2021 - 2021)

How to Become a Tyrant 18+
Production year 2021
Country USA
Total seasons 1 season
Streaming service Netflix

TV series description

"How to Become a Tyrant" is a new documentary mini-series created by the American corporation Netflix. In an ironic tone, the show's creators attempt to explain why certain individuals achieve their status and become tyrants. The series uses infamous examples such as a Soviet leader, the leader of the fascists, an ex-president from the Middle East, and many others. The narrator's voice in the series is provided by the well-known American actor Peter Dinklage, known for his role in the fantasy series "Game of Thrones." "How to Become a Tyrant" is a purely humorous show, and the creators urge viewers not to take it too seriously.
How to Become a Tyrant - Trailer
How to Become a Tyrant  Trailer
Cast
Cast
Peter Dinklage
Peter Dinklage
Ruth Ben-Ghiat
Waller Newell
Andrew Sullivan
Guy Walters
Cast and Crew
TV series in Collections
Biographical TV Series Biographical TV Series

Series rating

7.2
Rate 12 votes
7.4 IMDb
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  In the Documentary genre  In the Biography genre  In the History genre  In the genre  In series of USA  In series of 2021 
Seasons
How to Become a Tyrant - Season 1 Season 1
2021, 6 episodes
 
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