Kinoafisha TV Shows How I Met Your Mother Articles

Sarah Chalke, Zach Braff
Sarah Chalke & Zach Braff: The Real Story behind the On-Screen Chemistry Their romance, friendship, and why it truly mattered.
26 May 2025 20:59
Stills from series 'Supernatural', 'Dexter'
Even 'Lost' Finale Isn't the Worst: 5 Series That Ended So Badly, Fans Cursed Everything It seemed like the story of a dream — until the ending shattered it all.
27 April 2025 07:00
Still from the movie 'The Predator' (2018)
Yvonne Strahovski: A Look at Her Dating History, Height, and Life Beyond Acting Yvonne Strahovski, the talented Australian actress known for her roles in Chuck, The Handmaid's Tale, and The Predator, has captivated audiences with her performances and striking presence. 
10 April 2025 09:00
Stills from the animated series 'The Simpsons'
How St. Patrick’s Day Took Over TV: Revisiting Iconic Sitcom Episodes From wild parties to unexpected traditions, TV loves this Irish holiday.
16 March 2025 23:30
Abigail Spencer
Abigail Spencer's AkA Blah Blah Memorable Guest Appearance in 'How I Met Your Mother': A Look Back at Her Character Abigail Spencer made a memorable guest appearance in the iconic sitcom How I Met Your Mother as the quirky character known as "Blah Blah," whose real name is Carol.
1 February 2025 04:03
Kyle MacLachlan
Kyle MacLachlan: The Iconic Actor and His 'Captain' in 'How I Met Your Mother' FAQ Kyle MacLachlan is a name that resonates with fans of television and film alike.
28 January 2025 16:01
Stills from the series 'How I Met Your Mother' (2005)
The Enigma of the 'Pineapple Case' in 'How I Met Your Mother' Finally Explained: Exclusive Deleted Scene! For fans of the beloved sitcom How I Met Your Mother, the 'Pineapple Incident' has long been a source of intrigue and speculation.
27 January 2025 15:30
globallookpress.com — Cobie Smulders
Cobie Smulders: The Evolution of a 'How I Met Your Mother' Star into a Hollywood Sensation Cobie Smulders is widely recognized for her role as Robin Scherbatsky on the iconic television series How I Met Your Mother.
26 January 2025 04:29
Still from the series 'How I Met Your Mother' (2005)
'The Pineapple Incident': Fun Facts About 'How I Met Your Mother' How I Met Your Mother (HIMYM) is a beloved sitcom that aired from 2005 to 2014, captivating audiences with it's unique storytelling and memorable characters.
15 January 2025 04:30
