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House of Cards
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Season 4
Cast and roles
Season 4 Cast of the Series House of Cards (2016)
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"House of Cards" cast
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Kevin Spacey
Jayne Atkinson
Catherine Durant
Robin Wright
Claire Underwood
Constance Zimmer
Janine Skorsky
Michael Kelly
Doug Stamper
Elizabeth Marvel
Heather Dunbar
Mahershala Ali
Remy Danton
Derek Cecil
Seth Grayson
Neve Campbell
Leann Harvey
Molly Parker
Jackie Sharp
Nathan Darrow
Edward Meechum
Paul Sparks
Thomas Yates
Boris McGiver
Tom Hammerschmidt
Ellen Burstyn
Elizabeth Hale
Joel Kinnaman
Will Conway
Sebastian Arcelus
Lucas Goodwin
Dominique McElligott
Hannah Conway
Cicely Tyson
Doris Jones
Kim Dickens
Kate Baldwin
Lisa Gay Hamilton
Celia Jones
Reed Birney
Donald Blythe
Colm Feore
Reg E. Cathey
Gerald McRaney
Raymond Tusk
Lars Mikkelsen
Viktor Petrov
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