House of Cards All seasons
House of Cards
18+
Production year
2013
Country
USA
Episode duration
60 minutes
Streaming service
Netflix
Series rating
8.3
8.6
IMDb
All seasons of "House of Cards"
Season 1
13 episodes
1 February 2013
Season 2
13 episodes
14 February 2014
Season 3
13 episodes
27 February 2015
Season 4
13 episodes
4 March 2016
Season 5
13 episodes
30 May 2017
Season 6
8 episodes
2 November 2018
