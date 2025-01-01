Francis UnderwoodA great man once said, everything is about sex. Except sex. Sex is about power.
Francis UnderwoodSuch a waste of talent. He chose money over power. In this town, a mistake nearly everyone makes. Money is the McMansion in Sarasota that starts falling apart after 10 years. Power is the old stone building that stands for centuries. I cannot respect someone who doesn't see the difference.
[first lines]
Francis UnderwoodThere are two kinds of pain. The sort of pain that makes you strong, or useless pain. The sort of pain that's only suffering. I have no patience for useless things.
[strangles dog]
Francis UnderwoodFor those of us climbing to the top of the food chain, there can be no mercy. There is but one rule: hunt or be hunted.
Francis UnderwoodI've always loathed the necessity of sleep. Like death, it puts even the most powerful men on their backs.
Francis Underwood[to his bodyguard] From this moment on you are a rock. You absorb nothing, you saying nothing, and nothing breaks you.
Francis UnderwoodYou can't purchase loyalty Raymond. Not the sort I have in mind. If you want to earn my loyalty then you have to offer yours in return. And if we can agree to that - well, you're a man with imagination.