Kinoafisha TV Shows House of Cards Quotes

House of Cards quotes

Francis Underwood A great man once said, everything is about sex. Except sex. Sex is about power.
Francis Underwood Such a waste of talent. He chose money over power. In this town, a mistake nearly everyone makes. Money is the McMansion in Sarasota that starts falling apart after 10 years. Power is the old stone building that stands for centuries. I cannot respect someone who doesn't see the difference.
[first lines]
Francis Underwood There are two kinds of pain. The sort of pain that makes you strong, or useless pain. The sort of pain that's only suffering. I have no patience for useless things.
[strangles dog]
Francis Underwood For those of us climbing to the top of the food chain, there can be no mercy. There is but one rule: hunt or be hunted.
Francis Underwood I've always loathed the necessity of sleep. Like death, it puts even the most powerful men on their backs.
Francis Underwood I love that woman. I love her more than sharks love blood.
Francis Underwood Proximity to power deludes some into thinking they wield it.
Francis Underwood The road to power is paved with hypocrisy. And casualties.
Francis Underwood Democracy is so overrated.
Francis Underwood He doesn't measure his wealth in private jets, but purchased souls.
Francis Underwood [to his bodyguard] From this moment on you are a rock. You absorb nothing, you saying nothing, and nothing breaks you.
Francis Underwood You can't purchase loyalty Raymond. Not the sort I have in mind. If you want to earn my loyalty then you have to offer yours in return. And if we can agree to that - well, you're a man with imagination.
Francis Underwood It only takes 10 seconds to crush a man's ambitions.
Francis Underwood It's so refreshing to work with someone who'll throw a saddle on a gift horse rather than look it in the mouth.
Rachel Brosnahan You got a light?
Rep. Peter Russo This is a cancer research event.
Rachel Brosnahan I know, I helped organize it.
Francis Underwood [ending a bathroom squabble] I know you take a lot of pride in your manhood, Bob, it's impressive. But as big as it is, Linda can still shut the door on it.
[repeated line]
Francis Underwood I couldn't possibly comment.
