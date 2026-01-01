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House of Cards
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Golden Globes, USA 2015
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Winner
Best Television Series - Drama
Nominee
Best TV Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2014
Best TV Actress - Drama
Winner
Best Television Series - Drama
Nominee
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2016
Best TV Actress - Drama
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2017
Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score)
Winner
Outstanding Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)
Nominee
Outstanding Contemporary Costumes for a Series, Limited Series, or Movie
Nominee
Outstanding Contemporary Costumes for a Series, Limited Series, or Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2015
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score)
Winner
Outstanding Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series
Nominee
Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary or Fantasy Program (One Hour or More)
Nominee
Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary or Fantasy Program (One Hour or More)
Nominee
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2014
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)
Winner
Outstanding Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series
Nominee
Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score)
Nominee
Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Art Direction for a Contemporary or Fantasy Series (Single-Camera)
Nominee
Outstanding Art Direction for a Contemporary or Fantasy Series (Single-Camera)
Nominee
Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2013
Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series
Winner
Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music
Nominee
Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score)
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2019
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score)
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2016
Outstanding Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary or Fantasy Program (One Hour or More)
Nominee
Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series
Nominee
Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)
Nominee
Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary or Fantasy Program (One Hour or More)
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2015
Best International
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2014
Best International
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2016
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2015
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2019
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2018
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2017
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2014
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
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