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Kinoafisha TV Shows House of Cards Awards

"House of Cards" updates

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Golden Globes, USA 2015 Golden Globes, USA 2015
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Winner
Best Television Series - Drama
Nominee
 Best TV Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2014 Golden Globes, USA 2014
Best TV Actress - Drama
Winner
Best Television Series - Drama
Nominee
 Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
 Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2016 Golden Globes, USA 2016
Best TV Actress - Drama
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2017 Primetime Emmy Awards 2017
Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score)
Winner
Outstanding Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)
Nominee
 Outstanding Contemporary Costumes for a Series, Limited Series, or Movie
Nominee
 Outstanding Contemporary Costumes for a Series, Limited Series, or Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2015 Primetime Emmy Awards 2015
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score)
Winner
Outstanding Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary or Fantasy Program (One Hour or More)
Nominee
 Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary or Fantasy Program (One Hour or More)
Nominee
 Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2014 Primetime Emmy Awards 2014
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)
Winner
Outstanding Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score)
Nominee
 Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Art Direction for a Contemporary or Fantasy Series (Single-Camera)
Nominee
 Outstanding Art Direction for a Contemporary or Fantasy Series (Single-Camera)
Nominee
 Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2013 Primetime Emmy Awards 2013
Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series
Winner
Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music
Nominee
 Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score)
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2019 Primetime Emmy Awards 2019
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score)
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2016 Primetime Emmy Awards 2016
Outstanding Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary or Fantasy Program (One Hour or More)
Nominee
 Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)
Nominee
 Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary or Fantasy Program (One Hour or More)
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2015 BAFTA Awards 2015
Best International
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2014 BAFTA Awards 2014
Best International
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2016 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2016
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2015 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2015
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2019
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2018
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2017
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2014 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2014
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
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