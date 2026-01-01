Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Winner

Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score)

Winner

Outstanding Drama Series

Nominee

Outstanding Drama Series

Nominee

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Nominee

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Nominee

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Nominee

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Nominee

Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series

Nominee

Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series

Nominee

Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary or Fantasy Program (One Hour or More)

Nominee

Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary or Fantasy Program (One Hour or More)

Nominee

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)

Nominee