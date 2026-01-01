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Houdini
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Primetime Emmy Awards 2015
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Limited Series, Movie or a Special
Winner
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Limited Series, Movie or a Special
Winner
Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series, Movie or a Dramatic Special
Nominee
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie
Nominee
Outstanding Makeup for a Limited Series or a Movie (Non-Prosthetic)
Nominee
Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Limited Series or a Movie
Nominee
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Limited Series or a Movie
Nominee
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Limited Series or a Movie
Nominee
Outstanding Cinematography for a Limited Series or Movie
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2015
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Nominee
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