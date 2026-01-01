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Hot in Cleveland
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Season 2
Cast and roles
Season 2 Cast of the Series Hot in Cleveland (2011)
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"Hot in Cleveland" cast
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Valerie Bertinelli
Melanie Moretti
Jane Leeves
Joy Scroggs
Wendie Malick
Victoria Chase
Betty White
Elka Ostrovsky
Carl Reiner
John Mahoney
Sherri Shepherd
Jon Lovitz
Susan Lucci
Jennifer Love Hewitt
Cedric the Entertainer
Doris Roberts
Michael McMillian
Mary Tyler Moore
George Wendt
Wayne Knight
George Newbern
Melanie Griffith
Huey Lewis
John Ducey
Mark Deklin
Gregory Harrison
Don Rickles
Isaiah Mustafa
Monica Horan
Mark Derwin
James Patrick Stuart
Steve Lawrence
Tom McGowan
Bonnie Franklin
Jack Wagner
Mason Cook
Buck Henry
Antonio Sabàto, Jr.
Arden Myrin
Scotch Ellis Loring
Amy Sedaris
Charlie Adler
Bart Johnson
Stephen Dunham
John Schneider
Dan Bakkedahl
David Starzyk
Jimmy Kimmel
Lex Medlin
Mindy Cohn
Bob Rumnock
Heather Prete
Peri Gilpin
Carlease Burke
Eric André
Caitlin Carmichael
Natalia Nogulich
Dean Cochran
Millicent Martin
Patrick Fabian
Max Charles
Leslie Grossman
Janet Varney
Dick Van Patten
Richard Burgi
Stewart Skelton
Vincent Ventresca
Alex Hooper
Tom Yi
Julie Lancaster
Troy Metcalf
Max Greenfield
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