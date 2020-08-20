Rumors of a serial killer in the small town of Voznesensk reach the highest circles of the Moscow Investigative Committee, spread by an eccentric blogger. Local officials vehemently deny such claims, but Moscow decides to send their own investigator, Evgeniya Klyuchevskaya, to check it out. The provincial police in Voznesensk are not thrilled about the outsider. The only person who welcomes her is Ivan Krutikhin. He takes Klyuchevskaya under his wing and helps her investigate the mysterious disappearances of women, all while carefully hiding his own connection to the case.

