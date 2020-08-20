Menu
Russian
A Good Man poster
few votes IMDb Rating: 6.2
2 posters
A Good Man

A Good Man (2020 - 2020)

Хороший человек 18+
Production year 2020
Country Russia
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 52 minutes
Streaming service Start
Runtime 7 hours 48 minutes

TV series description

Rumors of a serial killer in the small town of Voznesensk reach the highest circles of the Moscow Investigative Committee, spread by an eccentric blogger. Local officials vehemently deny such claims, but Moscow decides to send their own investigator, Evgeniya Klyuchevskaya, to check it out. The provincial police in Voznesensk are not thrilled about the outsider. The only person who welcomes her is Ivan Krutikhin. He takes Klyuchevskaya under his wing and helps her investigate the mysterious disappearances of women, all while carefully hiding his own connection to the case.
Хороший человек - trailer первого сезона
A Good Man  trailer первого сезона
Cast
Kseniya Sobchak
Kseniya Sobchak
Aleksandr Semchev
Aleksandr Semchev
Aleksey Vertkov
Aleksey Vertkov
Nikita Efremov
Nikita Efremov
Yuliya Snigir
Yuliya Snigir
Andrey Burkovskiy
Andrey Burkovskiy
6.2 IMDb
Seasons
Season 1
2020, 9 episodes
 
30 June 2021, 09:41
Неплохой сериал .
