Kinoafisha TV Shows Homeland Quotes

Homeland quotes

Accomplice Terrorist He'd want a proper Muslim funeral.
Saul Berenson If nobody claims him, he'll be buried in Potter's Field.
Accomplice Terrorist [She starts to cry]
Brody They say the head is blown off and survives, intact...
Middle-Eastern Congressman So what? I love cock! Yummy, yummy, yummy.
Carrie Mathison Brody! Brody! Brody!
Peter Quinn Oh, really? Because I thought what you're doing here is fucking a child!
Carrie Mathison Sure she's smart and pretty now, but if we deport her she'll be fat and stupid in no time.
Carrie Mathison Look, the World is Ending and we're standing here, talking!
Saul Berenson That's what she says she is.
Saul Berenson You coming in here wearing that is a huge F-you to everyone who works here!
Prison Guard Did you pass her the Weapon
[reading glasses]
Prison Guard with which she killed herself?
Saul Berenson I wanted you to be the first to know. You were right.
Saul Berenson What the hell are you doing?
Rehab Boyfriend It was my idea we played the Game with the Gun!
Hit-and-Run Victim's Daughter You're really lucky.
Aunt She was doing it for attention, or she'd be dead!
Brody [terrible PTSD sex]
