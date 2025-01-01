Menu
Accomplice Terrorist
He'd want a proper Muslim funeral.
Saul Berenson
If nobody claims him, he'll be buried in Potter's Field.
Accomplice Terrorist
[She starts to cry]
Brody
They say the head is blown off and survives, intact...
Middle-Eastern Congressman
So what? I love cock! Yummy, yummy, yummy.
Carrie Mathison
Brody! Brody! Brody!
Peter Quinn
Oh, really? Because I thought what you're doing here is fucking a child!
Carrie Mathison
Sure she's smart and pretty now, but if we deport her she'll be fat and stupid in no time.
Carrie Mathison
Look, the World is Ending and we're standing here, talking!
Saul Berenson
That's what she says she is.
Saul Berenson
You coming in here wearing that is a huge F-you to everyone who works here!
Prison Guard
Did you pass her the Weapon
[reading glasses]
Prison Guard
with which she killed herself?
Saul Berenson
I wanted you to be the first to know. You were right.
Saul Berenson
What the hell are you doing?
Rehab Boyfriend
It was my idea we played the Game with the Gun!
Hit-and-Run Victim's Daughter
You're really lucky.
Aunt
She was doing it for attention, or she'd be dead!
Brody
[terrible PTSD sex]
