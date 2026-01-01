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Kinoafisha TV Shows Homeland Awards

"Homeland" updates

All info
Golden Globes, USA 2013 Golden Globes, USA 2013
Best Television Series - Drama
Winner
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Winner
Best TV Actress - Drama
Winner
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2012 Golden Globes, USA 2012
Best Television Series - Drama
Winner
Best TV Actress - Drama
Winner
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2015 Golden Globes, USA 2015
Best TV Actress - Drama
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2013 Primetime Emmy Awards 2013
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)
Nominee
 Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2012 Primetime Emmy Awards 2012
Outstanding Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music
Nominee
 Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One-Hour)
Nominee
 Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One-Hour)
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2020 Primetime Emmy Awards 2020
Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2018 Primetime Emmy Awards 2018
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)
Nominee
 Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2017 Primetime Emmy Awards 2017
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Sound Editing for a Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Sound Editing for a Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2016 Primetime Emmy Awards 2016
Outstanding Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2015 Primetime Emmy Awards 2015
Outstanding Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)
Nominee
 Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2014 Primetime Emmy Awards 2014
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)
Nominee
 Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2013 BAFTA Awards 2013
Best International
Nominee
 Best International
Nominee
 Audience Award (TV)
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2013 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2013
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2018
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2016 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2016
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2015 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2015
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2014 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2014
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
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