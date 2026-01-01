Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Release schedule
Ratings
Film lists
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Homeland
Awards
"Homeland" updates
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Trailers
Quotes
Filming locations
All info
Golden Globes, USA 2013
Best Television Series - Drama
Winner
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Winner
Best TV Actress - Drama
Winner
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2012
Best Television Series - Drama
Winner
Best TV Actress - Drama
Winner
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2015
Best TV Actress - Drama
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2013
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series
Nominee
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)
Nominee
Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2012
Outstanding Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music
Nominee
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One-Hour)
Nominee
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One-Hour)
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2020
Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2018
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)
Nominee
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2017
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Series
Nominee
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2016
Outstanding Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2015
Outstanding Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)
Nominee
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2014
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)
Nominee
Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series
Nominee
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2013
Best International
Nominee
Best International
Nominee
Audience Award (TV)
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2013
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2018
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2016
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series
Nominee
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2015
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2014
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series
Nominee
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree