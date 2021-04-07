"Home Economics" is an American comedy show that revolves around two brothers and one sister who are going through a tough time in their lives. Sarah works as a child psychologist and lives in a small apartment with her wife Denise and their two young children. Their whole family is struggling financially. Tom is a typical middle-class representative. He also lives with his wife and two children, works as a writer, and is unable to overcome his creative block. The youngest brother, Connor, is a wealthy owner of a large company. He recently moved into a big house with his wife and daughter. However, his life is far from as prosperous as it seems to everyone.

