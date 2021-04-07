Menu
Home Economics poster
few votes IMDb Rating: 7
Home Economics (2021 - …)

Home Economics 18+
Production year 2021
Country USA
Total seasons 3 seasons
Episode duration 30 minutes
TV channel ABC
Runtime 21 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"Home Economics" is an American comedy show that revolves around two brothers and one sister who are going through a tough time in their lives. Sarah works as a child psychologist and lives in a small apartment with her wife Denise and their two young children. Their whole family is struggling financially. Tom is a typical middle-class representative. He also lives with his wife and two children, works as a writer, and is unable to overcome his creative block. The youngest brother, Connor, is a wealthy owner of a large company. He recently moved into a big house with his wife and daughter. However, his life is far from as prosperous as it seems to everyone.
Cast
Topher Grace
Jimmy Tatro
Karla Souza
Sasheer Zamata
Lidia Porto
Shiloh Bearman
Cast and Crew

Series rating

7 IMDb
Seasons
Home Economics - Season 1 Season 1
2021, 7 episodes
 
Home Economics - Season 2 Season 2
2021, 22 episodes
 
Home Economics - Season 3 Season 3
2022, 13 episodes
 
