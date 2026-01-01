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Golden Globes, USA 2021
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2020
Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music
Winner
Outstanding Period and/or Character Hairstyling
Winner
Outstanding Period Costumes
Nominee
Outstanding Period and/or Character Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)
Nominee
Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Period or Fantasy Program (One Hour or More)
Nominee
Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup for a Series, Limited Series, Movie or Special
Nominee
Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup for a Series, Limited Series, Movie or Special
Nominee
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Limited Series or Movie
Nominee
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Limited Series or Movie
Nominee
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Nominee
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Nominee
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Nominee
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Nominee
Outstanding Music Composition for a Limited Series, Movie or Special (Original Dramatic Score)
Nominee
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