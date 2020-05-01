"Hollywood" is an American series from Netflix that takes place during the golden age of the film industry. A young African-American man writes a screenplay that catches the interest of a young director and Ace Studios. The perfect fit for the lead role is an African-American actress, but the studio head cannot afford such a risk. The producer and the studio owner's wife decide that they have the opportunity to change the world with a bold film in their hands. "Hollywood" is a series for dreamers, for those who want to immerse themselves in illusion for at least the 5 hours that this story lasts.

Expand