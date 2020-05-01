Menu
7.1 IMDb Rating: 7.5
Kinoafisha TV Shows Hollywood

Hollywood (2020 - 2020)

Hollywood 18+
Production year 2020
Country USA
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 50 minutes
Streaming service Netflix
Runtime 5 hours 50 minutes

TV series description

"Hollywood" is an American series from Netflix that takes place during the golden age of the film industry. A young African-American man writes a screenplay that catches the interest of a young director and Ace Studios. The perfect fit for the lead role is an African-American actress, but the studio head cannot afford such a risk. The producer and the studio owner's wife decide that they have the opportunity to change the world with a bold film in their hands. "Hollywood" is a series for dreamers, for those who want to immerse themselves in illusion for at least the 5 hours that this story lasts.
Creator
Ryan Murphy
Ryan Murphy
Ian Brennan
Ian Brennan
Dylan McDermott
Dylan McDermott Ernie West
Jim Parsons
Jim Parsons Henry Willson
Darren Criss
Darren Criss Raymond Ainsley
Patti LuPone
Patti LuPone Avis Amberg
7.1
7.5 IMDb
Hollywood - Season 1 Season 1
2020, 7 episodes
 
