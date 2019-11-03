Menu
"His Dark Materials" season 1 all episodes
Lyra's Jordan
Season 1 / Episode 1 3 November 2019
The Idea of North
Season 1 / Episode 2 10 November 2019
The Spies
Season 1 / Episode 3 17 November 2019
Armour
Season 1 / Episode 4 24 November 2019
The Lost Boy
Season 1 / Episode 5 1 December 2019
The Daemon-Cages
Season 1 / Episode 6 8 December 2019
The Fight to the Death
Season 1 / Episode 7 15 December 2019
Betrayal
Season 1 / Episode 8 22 December 2019
Episode description

В 1 сезоне 3 серии сериала «Темные начала» после побега Лиру спасают цыгане, которые занимаются поиском пропавших детей. Цыганка Ма Коста раскрывает Лире тайну о ее родителях, а миссис Колтер тем временем устраивает масштабные поиски девочки.

