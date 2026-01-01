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Kinoafisha
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Hilda
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Season 2
Cast and roles
Season 2 Cast of the Series Hilda (2020)
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"Hilda" cast
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Bella Ramsey
Hilda
Andy Serkis
Ameerah Falzon-Ojo
Frida
Oliver Nelson
David
Daisy Haggard
Mum
Rasmus Hardiker
Alfur
Jon Hopkins
Lucy Montgomery
Sanjeev Bhaskar
Greg Cipes
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