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Hilda
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Season 1
Cast and roles
Season 1 Cast of the Series Hilda (2018)
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"Hilda" cast
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Bella Ramsey
Hilda
Ameerah Falzon-Ojo
Frida
Oliver Nelson
David
Daisy Haggard
Mum
Rasmus Hardiker
Alfur
Annie Lennox
Cory English
David A. Stewart
Ilan Galkoff
David
Ilan Galkoff
Simon Greenall
David Menkin
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