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High School Musical: The Musical: The Series
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Season 3
Cast and roles
Season 3 Cast of the Series High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (2022)
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"High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" cast
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Joshua Bassett
Sofia Wylie
Matt Cornett
Julia Lester
Ashlyn
Dara Renee
Kourtney
Frankie A. Rodriguez
Corbin Bleu
Meg Donnelly
Olivia Rodrigo
JoJo Siwa
Jesse Tyler Ferguson
Kate Reinders
Miss Jenn
Aria Brooks
Joe Serafini
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