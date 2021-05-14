Menu
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Seasons Season 2 Episode 6

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series 2019 - 2023 episode 6 season 2

"High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" season 2 all episodes
New Year's Eve
Season 2 / Episode 1 14 May 2021
Typecasting
Season 2 / Episode 2 21 May 2021
Valentine's Day
Season 2 / Episode 3 28 May 2021
The Storm
Season 2 / Episode 4 4 June 2021
The Quinceañero
Season 2 / Episode 5 11 June 2021
Yes, And...
Season 2 / Episode 6 18 June 2021
The Field Trip
Season 2 / Episode 7 25 June 2021
Most Likely To
Season 2 / Episode 8 2 July 2021
Spring Break
Season 2 / Episode 9 9 July 2021
The Transformation
Season 2 / Episode 10 16 July 2021
Showtime
Season 2 / Episode 11 23 July 2021
Second Chances
Season 2 / Episode 12 30 July 2021
Episode description

Во 2 сезоне 6 серии сериала «Классный мюзикл: Мюзикл» мисс Джейн вынуждена провести дополнительный урок по импровизации, чтобы хоть как-то укрепить уверенность детей после последних событий. Параллельно Нини продолжает работать над своей песней.

