High School Musical: The Musical: The Series 2019 - 2023 episode 6 season 2
few votesRate
0 vote
"High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" season 2 all episodes
New Year's Eve
Season 2 / Episode 114 May 2021
Typecasting
Season 2 / Episode 221 May 2021
Valentine's Day
Season 2 / Episode 328 May 2021
The Storm
Season 2 / Episode 44 June 2021
The Quinceañero
Season 2 / Episode 511 June 2021
Yes, And...
Season 2 / Episode 618 June 2021
The Field Trip
Season 2 / Episode 725 June 2021
Most Likely To
Season 2 / Episode 82 July 2021
Spring Break
Season 2 / Episode 99 July 2021
The Transformation
Season 2 / Episode 1016 July 2021
Showtime
Season 2 / Episode 1123 July 2021
Second Chances
Season 2 / Episode 1230 July 2021
Episode description
Во 2 сезоне 6 серии сериала «Классный мюзикл: Мюзикл» мисс Джейн вынуждена провести дополнительный урок по импровизации, чтобы хоть как-то укрепить уверенность детей после последних событий. Параллельно Нини продолжает работать над своей песней.
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more
Authorisation by email