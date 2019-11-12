Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha TV Shows High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Seasons Season 1 Episode 2

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series 2019 - 2023 episode 2 season 1

few votes Rate
0 vote
"High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" season 1 all episodes
The Auditions
Season 1 / Episode 1 12 November 2019
The Read-Through
Season 1 / Episode 2 15 November 2019
The Wonderstudies
Season 1 / Episode 3 22 November 2019
Blocking
Season 1 / Episode 4 29 November 2019
Homecoming
Season 1 / Episode 5 6 December 2019
What Team?
Season 1 / Episode 6 13 December 2019
Thanksgiving
Season 1 / Episode 7 20 December 2019
The Tech Rehearsal
Season 1 / Episode 8 27 December 2019
Opening Night
Season 1 / Episode 9 3 January 2020
Act Two
Season 1 / Episode 10 10 January 2020
Episode description

В 1 сезоне 2 серии сериала «Классный мюзикл: Мюзикл» один из героев упорно не может прийти в себя после досадного проигрыша. В это время Рикки празднует свою победу. Мисс Дженн со своей стороны усиленно старается найти общий язык с «главной леди».

Comments Discuss in Chat (ru)
Write review
Only registered users can comment Log in using By logging in, you agree to the terms of use

Authorisation by email

Discussing now One Battle After Another
One Battle After Another 9 comments
Moment istiny
Moment istiny 91 comments
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito 101 comments
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more