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Hey Arnold!
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Season 5
Cast and roles
Season 5 Cast of the Series Hey Arnold! (2000)
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"Hey Arnold!" cast
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Carlos Alazraqui
Spencer Klein
Avriel Epps
Ashley Buccille
Craig Bartlett
Lori Alan
Joseph Ashton
Dan Butler
Dan Castellaneta
Jack Angel
Blake McIver Ewing
Tim Curry
Nika Futterman
Olivia Hack
Ben Diskin
Toran Caudell
Rusty Flood
Phil LaMarr
Justin Shenkarow
Brian Doyle-Murray
Anndi McAfee
Jazz Raycole
Alex D. Linz
Richard Mulligan
Mary Gross
Miko Hughes
Kath Soucie
Maurice LaMarche
Francesca Marie Smith
Tress MacNeille
Danielle Judovits
Georgia Engel
Rick Fitts
Andy Dick
Sam McMurray
Mary Scheer
Jennifer Tilly
Lisa Fuson
Pat Corley
Jess Harnell
Jamil Walker Smith
David Wohl
Christopher Walberg
Michael Jeter
Phillip Van Dyke
Jim Ward
James Keane
Jarrett Lennon
Fred Willard
Tony Jay
Michael McKean
Jim Lang
Antoinette Stella
John O'Hurley
Beverley Mitchell
Rod McLachlan
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