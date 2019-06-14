Demir is planning to move into a new house. Unexpectedly, a girl named Celin wants to settle there too. It turns out that the young people have fallen victim to a scammer - they both paid for the rent and were given the same house. Demir and Celin turn out to be stubborn individuals. Neither of them is willing to give in. Without dividing the living space, they go to work, where it turns out that Demir is the new boss of the company where Celin works. Now, the girl is faced with an even more difficult choice.

