Her Yerde Sen (2019 - 2019)

Production year 2019
Country Turkey
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 2 hours 0 minute
TV channel FOX Türkiye
Runtime 46 hours 0 minute

TV series description

Demir is planning to move into a new house. Unexpectedly, a girl named Celin wants to settle there too. It turns out that the young people have fallen victim to a scammer - they both paid for the rent and were given the same house. Demir and Celin turn out to be stubborn individuals. Neither of them is willing to give in. Without dividing the living space, they go to work, where it turns out that Demir is the new boss of the company where Celin works. Now, the girl is faced with an even more difficult choice.
Cast
Furkan Andıç
Aybüke Pusat
Aslıhan Malbora
Ali Barkın
Ali Yağcı
Deniz Isin
Series rating

0.0
7.1 IMDb
Seasons
Her Yerde Sen - Season 1 Season 1
2019, 23 episodes
 
