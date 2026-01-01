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Geunyeoui Sasaenghwal
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Season 1
Cast and roles
Season 1 Cast of the Series Geunyeoui Sasaenghwal (2019)
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"Geunyeoui Sasaenghwal" cast
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Min-Young Park
Kim Jae-wook
An Bo-hyeon
Jin-joo Park
Kim Bo-ra
Jeong Won-chang
Kim Mi-kyung
Park Myeong-shin
Lee Il-hwa
Park So-yi
Amy Aleha
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