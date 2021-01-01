Headspace Guide to Meditation 2021 episode 2 season 1
How to Get Started
Season 1 / Episode 11 January 2021
How to Let Go
Season 1 / Episode 21 January 2021
How to Fall in Love with Life
Season 1 / Episode 31 January 2021
How to Deal with Stress
Season 1 / Episode 41 January 2021
How to be Kind
Season 1 / Episode 51 January 2021
How to Deal with Pain
Season 1 / Episode 61 January 2021
How to Deal with Anger
Season 1 / Episode 71 January 2021
How to Achieve Your Limitless Potential
Season 1 / Episode 81 January 2021
Episode description
В 1 сезоне 2 серии сериала «Headspace: руководство по медитации» ведущий рассказывает о том, как проще всего отпустить клубок негативных эмоций, накопившихся в теле. В этом поможет техника визуализации, с которой знаком далеко не каждый.
