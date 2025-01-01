Menu
Kinoafisha TV Shows He-Man and the Masters of the Universe Quotes

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe quotes

Adam I HAVE THE POWER!
Eldress To know yourself is to truly become a Master of the Universe.
