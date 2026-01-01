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Kinoafisha TV Shows Hawaii Five-0 Seasons Season 5 Cast and roles

Season 5 Cast of the Series Hawaii Five-0 (2014)

"Hawaii Five-0" cast All info
Alex O'Loughlin
Alex O'Loughlin
Steve McGarrett
Alex O'Loughlin
Steve McGarrett
Alex O'Loughlin
Steve McGarrett Scott Caan
Scott Caan
Daniel Dae Kim
Daniel Dae Kim
Chin Ho Kelly Grace Park
Grace Park
Kono Kalakaua Masi Oka
Masi Oka
Jorge Garcia
Jorge Garcia
Jerry Ortega Chi McBride
Chi McBride
Lou Grover Steven Krueger
Steven Krueger
Gregory Itzin
Melina Kanakaredes
Melina Kanakaredes
Jimmy Buffett
Anna Belknap
Amanda Setton
Amanda Setton
Greg Grunberg
Greg Grunberg
Taylor Wily
Kamekona
Carol Burnett
Carol Burnett
Pauly Shore
Christopher Sean
Natasha Henstridge
Natasha Henstridge
Jessica Lowndes
Jessica Lowndes
Claire van der Boom
Claire van der Boom
Rebecca Mader
Rebecca Mader
Mark Dacascos
Mark Dacascos
Catherine Haena Kim
Greg Ellis
Greg Ellis
Daniel Baldwin
Daniel Baldwin
Brad William Henke
James Marsters
James Marsters
Robert Knepper
Robert Knepper
Kim Wayans
Kim Wayans
Ian Anthony Dale
Ian Anthony Dale
Adam Noshimuri Anthony Ruivivar
Anthony Ruivivar
Frankie Valli
Lili Simmons
Lili Simmons
Ravi Patel
Ravi Patel
Jaleel White
Jaleel White
Mirrah Foulkes
Mirrah Foulkes
Ivo Nandi
Jon Lovitz
Grant Bowler
Elaine Kao
A.J. Buckley
A.J. Buckley
Sarah Jane Morris
Philip Moon
Mark Ivanir
Mark Ivanir
Kevin Farley
Peter Dobson
Terry O'Quinn
Terry O'Quinn
Xzibit
Will Yun Lee
William Mapother
William Mapother
Ron Yuan
Ron Yuan
Andrea Roth
Andrea Roth
Mykelti Williamson
Mykelti Williamson
Henri Lubatti
Timothy V. Murphy
Timothy V. Murphy
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