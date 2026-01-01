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Hawaii Five-0
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Season 5
Cast and roles
Season 5 Cast of the Series Hawaii Five-0 (2014)
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"Hawaii Five-0" cast
All info
Alex O'Loughlin
Steve McGarrett
Alex O'Loughlin
Steve McGarrett
Alex O'Loughlin
Steve McGarrett
Scott Caan
Daniel Dae Kim
Chin Ho Kelly
Grace Park
Kono Kalakaua
Masi Oka
Jorge Garcia
Jerry Ortega
Chi McBride
Lou Grover
Steven Krueger
Gregory Itzin
Melina Kanakaredes
Jimmy Buffett
Anna Belknap
Amanda Setton
Greg Grunberg
Taylor Wily
Kamekona
Carol Burnett
Pauly Shore
Christopher Sean
Natasha Henstridge
Jessica Lowndes
Claire van der Boom
Rebecca Mader
Mark Dacascos
Catherine Haena Kim
Greg Ellis
Daniel Baldwin
Brad William Henke
James Marsters
Robert Knepper
Kim Wayans
Ian Anthony Dale
Adam Noshimuri
Anthony Ruivivar
Frankie Valli
Lili Simmons
Ravi Patel
Jaleel White
Mirrah Foulkes
Ivo Nandi
Jon Lovitz
Grant Bowler
Elaine Kao
A.J. Buckley
Sarah Jane Morris
Philip Moon
Mark Ivanir
Kevin Farley
Peter Dobson
Terry O'Quinn
Xzibit
Will Yun Lee
William Mapother
Ron Yuan
Andrea Roth
Mykelti Williamson
Henri Lubatti
Timothy V. Murphy
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