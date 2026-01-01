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Kinoafisha
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Happy Valley
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BAFTA Awards 2024
P&O Cruises Memorable Moment
Winner
Leading Actress
Winner
Supporting Actor
Nominee
Supporting Actress
Nominee
Writer, Drama
Nominee
Editing, Fiction
Nominee
Drama Series
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2017
Best Drama Series
Winner
Leading Actress
Winner
Best Writer: Drama
Winner
Supporting Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2015
Best Drama Series
Winner
Leading Actress
Nominee
Supporting Actor
Nominee
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