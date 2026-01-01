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Hap and Leonard
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Season 3
Cast and roles
Season 3 Cast of the Series Hap and Leonard (2018)
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"Hap and Leonard" cast
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Michael Kenneth Williams
Leonard Pine
James Purefoy
Hap Collins
Tiffany Mack
Florida Grange
Cranston Johnson
Detective Marvin Hanson
Douglas M. Griffin
Corbin Bernsen
Pat Healy
Lionel Boyce
Laura Allen
Evan Gamble
Nick Damici
Jane McNeill
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