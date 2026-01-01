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Kinoafisha
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Halt and Catch Fire
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Season 4
Cast and roles
Season 4 Cast of the Series Halt and Catch Fire (2017)
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"Halt and Catch Fire" cast
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Lee Pace
Joe MacMillan
Scoot McNairy
Gordon Clark
Mackenzie Davis
Mackenzie Davis
Cameron Howe
Kerry Bishé
Toby Huss
John Bosworth
David Wilson Barnes
Dale Butler
Anna Chlumsky
Annabeth Gish
Kathryn Newton
Alano Miller
Mark O'Brien
Molly Ephraim
Chris Coy
Matt Malloy
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